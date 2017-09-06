Volunteer rescue team in York County on standby if Irma hits SC

- A group of volunteer rescuers in York County is ready to go if Hurricane Irma hits South Carolina.

The Carolina Dive and Rescue team in Rock Hill has jet skis, boats, rafts and trained team members to do swift water rescues.

In the past they've responded to flooded streets, rescuing people from their homes and cars, along with calls for help in the Catawba River.

“We’ve purchased those (jet skis) to navigate the shallow waters that could be involved in a flooded incident or the river, as we’re called to primarily,” Chad Davis, Commander of Carolina Dive and Rescue, said.

Right now the team is fueling up their boats, just in case they're called on to help.

“We are willing to go wherever's needed, so if there's an agency outside of York County that does need assistance we would be more than happy to go assist them,” Davis said.

Some team members are even prepared to take off work, if they're needed next week on the rescue team.

“I love the fact that I can give back to the community,” Davis said.