- Walmart will let go of nearly 600 employees from their corporate office in Charlotte, NC starting in September 2019 through March 2020.

The retailer will lay off 569 finance and accounting employees and instead turn to the services of New-York based Genpact. The layoffs will be effective on Sept. 13, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification from June 12. Retail Drive was first to report on the layoffs Tuesday.

Walmart is the world's largest private employer with approximately 2.2 million employees.

The layoffs are expected to run through March 2020.