- Three men are wanted for stealing various tools and equipment in Lincolnton, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Robert Eugene Martin, 35, Alexander Jones, 27, and Alfred Clyde Townsend, 37, have all been charged with felonious breaking, entering and larceny. The warrants on all three are still outstanding, police said.

The breaking and entering occurred at 260 Rudisill Road in Lincolnton on Monday, July 22, 2019.

The community is encouraged to notify Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 if they know the whereabouts of these three men. If anyone has information about the location of any property stolen during this crime, they're asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.