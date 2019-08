- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a hooded man who robbed a local 7-Eleven back in July.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m. on July 19 at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Old Concord Road.

According to CMPD, the suspect demanded property from the business and threatened the store clerk. He then ran away from the store.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, thin build, around 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket, white shorts and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.