Suspected bus stop flasher called FOX 46 prior to arrest

- A man who police say exposed himself to children at bus stops across Charlotte reached out to FOX 46 before he was taken into custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed that they arrested Eric Henderson before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Henderson, 37 was wanted on warrants of misdemeanor indecent exposure, felony indecent exposure, and indecent liberties with a child.

“This is something that is very serious and traumatizing to a young person and adults,” Sgt. Catina Odom said at a CMPD press conference on Monday. She specializes in crimes against children.

Police say Henderson exposed himself to children as young as eight years old, and as old as 18.

Prior to his arrest, Henderson called the FOX 46 newsroom after seeing seeing a station alert. He says he did not do what police say he did.

"Exposing themselves to children at bus stops and [expletive]-- that's not me. I don't do no [expletive] like that," Henderson told FOX 46.

FOX 46 confirmed the caller was Henderson through his birth date, which verified police records.

"My sister called my woman and my woman called me and then my sister forwarded me a picture and it said FOX 46 News," he said.

According to jail records, Henderson was arrested several times in 2016 from drugs to assault on a woman. He was also arrested in September and October 2017 for indecent exposure.

Henderson said he didn't know why police sent his picture out. A 15-year-old girl who says Henderson exposed himself to her told FOX 46 that police have the right person in custody.