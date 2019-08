- A suspect wanted on multiple charges including felony breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, and damage to property cut off his electronic monitor and is missing, police said.

Chester Torrence, 32, was court ordered to wear an electronic monitor device as a condition of his pre-trial release. On Sunday, Aug. 4 Torrence cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of 5216 Crestland Avenue in Charlotte.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Torrence should immediately call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 or 911.