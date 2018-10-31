WANTED: Woman in 'viral racist rant' wanted for improperly using 911

- A Charlotte woman who was fired from her job after a racist rant caught on camera went viral is now being sought by police for improper use of the 911 system.

Officers had been called out to the Camden Fairview Apartments located in the 8800 block of Fairview Road on Friday, October 19 after a woman reported being physically assaulted and threatened.

Part of the ordeal was captured on camera. A woman, identified as Susan Jane Westwood, was seen engaging with two African-American women who were outside the apartment building. Westwood could be heard and seen making racist statements and questioning why the women were at the complex.

In a series of videos spanning over several minutes, Westwood continued to make statements, accusing the two women of dealing drugs and making a reference to having a concealed weapon in her home.

CMPD said Westwood is facing a charge of simple assault and communicating threats.

After reviewing the multiple 911 calls that were made that day, police officers signed a misdemeanor warrant this week for misuse of the 911 system against Westwood.

According to police, on Oct. 19 Westwood had called 911 to falsely claim that individuals near her residence were attempting to break into nearby homes. When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to located her, however they did speak with the two women on scene that Westwood had been reportedly harassing.

CMPD said there were a total of three 911 calls placed on October 19 for this incident that resulted in a video that went viral on social media. Two of the 911 calls were placed by the victim and one was placed by Westwood. Police said they have still not been able to locate Westwood.

911 call logs by Susan Jane Westwood:

Westwood: Folks that are trying to break into apartments, they are African American

Westwood: They've been hanging out here for a while and they've been photographing me...and they've been going in and out of an apartment and it's really strange

Westwood: If they actually lived here they would have a key and they would be in their apartment

Westwood: There's no car broken down...nobody breaks their car down in the best part of society

Westwood: Nobody breaks their car down on purpose unless they're looking for money

Westwood: We need to get them out of here because they're causing problems

Westwood: Right now, they're causing problems...they're begging for money, and we need to get them out of here. When I pulled into my parking space, it's just weird to me, and they just made me feel intimidated and awful

Westwood: I'll pay $2,500 to get them out of here. Right now. I will

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Westwood is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.