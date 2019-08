- Arrest warrants detail the horrific treatment to a 1-year-old Charlotte boy days before his tragic untimely death.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, mother Yasmine Danielle Richardson, of Charlotte, and her boyfriend, Daquan Harmon McFadden, of Charlotte, "negligently failed to provide medical care for a week for the child who was suffering from burns to his buttocks and genital area."

The mother of 1-year-old Jahiem, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse causing serious injury. She refused to appear in court on Wednesday, July 31. Her boyfriend, McFadden, made his first appearance Wednesday. He is charged with felony child abuse and murder.

According to CMPD, Jaheim was found in need of serious medical attention at a Best Western Hotel on Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte Tuesday morning. He was taken to the hospital by Medic where he was pronounced dead.

FOX 46 spoke with the grandfather Wednesday who said that he had tried to get his grandson away from the couple before something like this happened.

"If my grandson is dead the system must [not] work, because I tried to do everything legal and it didn't work. Now I gotta figure out how to bury my grandson," Patrick Steele said. "I seen things. I told social service. I told social services and it's like the system don't work."

According to Steele, he had been fighting to keep custody of Jaheim and his other two grandsons, but the court ruled against him.

"They gave my daughter back emergency custody. I brought a ton of evidence, even a daycare where they were saying they were being neglected. Judge Collier refused to see it. Nobody knew my grandson would be killed and this pending case I got to go back to see that same judge who took my boys from me," said Steele.

Statistics released by the state show that parent and caregiver-related homicides are a problem. A mother's boyfriend is about as likely to kill a child as their own mother. Mecklenburg County is one of the worst in the state for these crimes.

Steele said the system that was sworn to protect Jaheim killed him. The case remains under investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.