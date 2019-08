- A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says a deputy who shot a homeowner last month through a window never said the man opened his front door with a gun.

Greenville County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Jimmy Bolt said Tuesday that was a mistake made by another spokesman just hours after the June 14, 2019 Simpsonville shooting.

Body camera footage released Monday, July 29 shows the deputy shoot at a man holding a gun in his foyer through a narrow window beside the closed door. The officer was investigating a medical alarm just after midnight.

Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood told reporters at the scene Dick Tench jerked open the door and showed the gun. Bolt said in a statement the deputy who fired never said that.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The homeowner, Tench, was transported to the hospital for his injuries and has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, the sheriff's office said. Tench wasn’t charged.