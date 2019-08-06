A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he fired his gun near a fellow driver in an 'act of road rage,' according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at a traffic light at Wesley Chapel Road and Old Charlotte Highway.

The suspect, identified as Chandler Marsh Williams, 22, was operating a Ford F350 dually pickup truck and had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop light. Williams reportedly began blowing the horn while the two vehicles were stopped at a traffic light.