Ever since Lil Nas X dropped "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, the internet has been ablaze with remixes of the popular hip-haw song.

The latest - and definitely one of the most enthusiastic - comes from Ridge View High School's faculty, students, and staff.

The video starts out with faculty discussing what they believe the best way is to start the 2019-2020 school year. "When we're looking at the data, the data says that in order to engage our faculty, our students, our staff, and our community...that we've got to do this. Not only do we have to do it, I've got the perfect song! We've got to do it to - OLD TOWN ROAD!"

In the video, faculty and staff then run outside and the music begins - complete with cowboy hats and a real horse! The lyrics add up to something brilliant, too. The kid-friendly mix is chock-full of academic jargon, beginning with "I got my book-bag on my back, all my notebooks stacked, I got my ID badge, and I'm ready for my class!"

The song continues with, "Every day I'm learning something - because I'm following instructions!"

A little over two minutes into the video, faculty and staff also break out into a choreographed dance.

Is your school up for the Old Town Road video challenge? Email newstips46@foxtv.com with your video.