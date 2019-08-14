The video starts out with faculty discussing what they believe the best way is to start the 2019-2020 school year. "When we're looking at the data, the data says that in order to engage our faculty, our students, our staff, and our community...that we've got to do this. Not only do we have to do it, I've got the perfect song! We've got to do it to - OLD TOWN ROAD!"
In the video, faculty and staff then run outside and the music begins - complete with cowboy hats and a real horse! The lyrics add up to something brilliant, too. The kid-friendly mix is chock-full of academic jargon, beginning with "I got my book-bag on my back, all my notebooks stacked, I got my ID badge, and I'm ready for my class!"
The song continues with, "Every day I'm learning something - because I'm following instructions!"
A little over two minutes into the video, faculty and staff also break out into a choreographed dance.
Is your school up for the Old Town Road video challenge? Email newstips46@foxtv.com with your video.
Posted Aug 14 2019 11:47PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 12:02AM EDT
A number of York County gun stores have been targeted by people trying to burglarize for weapons, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
"Two federal firearms licensees in York County, South Carolina have experienced burglaries that did not result in the theft of firearms," the ATF said in an email to businesses on Tuesday.
"Further attempts may be made, so please ensure the security of both your inventory and property, and report all suspicious persons or activity to your local police department.
Posted Aug 14 2019 11:17PM EDT
Over a hundred demonstrators took over the bridge on West Blvd. under I-77 where an ATV biker died Sunday. Some were angry, some were shaken by the loss of a friend, but all seemed convinced the crash was not an accident.
"Ridding bikes was his thing because that was my thing," said Manning Sweat, Adams father. "And in terms of losing control I know that didn't happen its bigger than that."
CMPD says earlier Sunday night a woman reported she was assaulted and her car was hit by a group of bikers in the Bojangles parking lot also on West Blvd. A CMPD officer later found the group of bikers and tried to pull them over, leading Adams to crash under the bridge.
Posted Aug 14 2019 07:49PM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 08:11PM EDT
Sales of bulletproof backpacks sold in Charlotte and across the country are up "significantly," according to one company that makes them.
"Security is on the minds of parents, quite frankly today, when they're thinking about back to school," said Yasir Sheikh, the president of Skyline USA, which makes Guard Dog Security bulletproof backpacks. In Charlotte, FOX 46 found several Office Depot's that are selling Guard Dog backpacks next to the "Back to School" section.
In several stores, only a few remain.