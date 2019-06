GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Crews rescued one person and were searching for a second who became stranded on an island in South Fork Catawba River Monday night.

Officials said the pair, two males, went into the South Fork Catawba River about 6:30 p.m. Monday and got caught in the current while swimming.

The area is near Stanly Spencer-Mountain Road in Lowell.

One of the men was able to make it to the island and managed to wave down a truck that was on the bridge, emergency officials said.

Crews were able to recover him from the island. They were still searching for the second person.

