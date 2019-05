- One person drowned and three people were rescued in a boating accident early Monday morning on the Catawba River along the Mecklenburg-Gaston County line, authorities confirm.

The rescue happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 20 at Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park in Belmont.

Belmont Police said a small boat, carrying four people, was coming back to shore following a camping trip on a small island when it began taking on water. Three people made it to shore and a fourth person tragically drowned, police confirm.

Rescue crews were able to locate and pull the body from the Catawba River Monday afternoon. No word on the person's identity at this time.

#NEW Officers confirm a body has been pulled from the Catawba River. Fish & Wildlife is investigating. Crews are now clearing the scene. Part of investigation involves if camping was allowed here. I’ll have the latest in a live report starting on @FOX46News at 5:00. pic.twitter.com/KFH3acqAXe — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) May 20, 2019

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating this tragic incident.