- More than a day after a deadly armed robbery at a West Charlotte gas station and the memorial for the clerk who was killed continues to grow. CMPD and the FBI are still searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with the owner of the Shell station who says he plans to reopen the business on Wednesday.

Doors at the store remain closed on Tuesday, but hugs were being spread all around. Ismael Doumbia’s impact on the community stretched far beyond his work as a clerk at the store.

"We have seen a lot of support, which has made it so much easier on us,” said store owner, Mohamne Darwish.

Darwish hired Doumbia in 2002 and the two were like family. Early Monday morning he got the call about a shooting at his Freedom Drive Shell location. Soon after, he found out one of his best employees was dead.

CMPD released this surveillance video Monday night showing the suspect wearing a mask and then running from the store. He may be hard to recognize, but Darwish knows someone knows something.

"Whoever did it, he is still out there and we need to get them off the street,” said Darwish.

Doumbia was a loving husband and father to a teenage son. His wife was still to heartbroken to speak on Tuesday. A family friend says an arrest is needed.

"He just killed our heart. We don't know what to say right now. He needs to come forward,” said the family friend.

CMPD and the Charlotte FBI have partnered to offer a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.