- A weapon with ammunition was found Monday in a wooded area on school grounds in Mint Hill, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Principal Legrand with Independence High School sent a message out to families saying the weapon was found on school grounds and is now in the custody of law enforcement.

"As you know the safety of all students and staff is top priority for me and our team," Principal Legrand said to staff, students and their families.

CMS said the weapon was not found inside of the high school. It was discovered in a wooded area on the school's property. "There was no threat to students or staff," CMS said Monday.

CMS would not clarify what type of weapon was found.

An active law enforcement investigation is underway. No other information was immediately available.