Where's the bus? Cabarrus County students arriving home late due to driver shortage

- For the first time, Cabarrus County Schools are starting a new two-run bus system this year in elementary, middle, and high schools in the Cox Mill and northwest areas of the county.

This means that some students don’t get to leave right away after school on the first set of buses. Instead, they have to wait 20 to 25 minutes after school before the second round of buses comes to pick them up.

The change comes about because the school system says it does not have enough bus drivers.

“The kids have such busy schedules now that I would figure a lot of parents are inconvenienced by this new system,” said parent Jennifer Kent.

Kent, who works from home, says she’s had to adjust her schedule, in order to pick up her daughter from school and get her to swim team on time.

Kent’s daughter was assigned to the second round of buses, and waiting on them would make her late for swim team, which is off-campus and not school-affiliated.

“I almost wish they would have asked for a little more input from parents before they made those decisions, but here we are,” Kent said.

“They need to hire more bus drivers. This is a little too much, been waiting in line for the last 30 minutes trying to get in here,” said Joel Lithoko, another parent.

Kent hopes the two-run bus system runs its course.

“I would hope that they could find a solution and can get back to getting the kids home on time.”