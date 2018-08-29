Wife of Keith Lamont Scott files civil lawsuit against city, officer

- Rakeyia Scott, the wife of Keith Lamont Scott, has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Charlotte and Officer Brentley Vinson.

The 21-page lawsuit claims officers could have found a way to de-escalate the situation without killing him. It goes into detail about how Officer Vinson, and the team of officers who were with Scott, moved too fast and too aggressively when they tried to arrest him.

The family's attorney, Chuck Monnett, said officers could have used Scott's wife who was filming the encounter to calm the situation down.

The lawsuit states the family is seeking monetary damages of no less than $60,000. Scott was the father of seven children.

Officer Vinson has already been cleared of any wrong doing.

In 2016, cell phone video of the officer-involved shooting surfaced. In it, you can hear officers telling Scott to drop a gun leading up to the fatal shots.

Monnett said they have tried to reach a settlement, but haven't had any luck.