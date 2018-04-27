Will Jerry Richardson statue stay at of Bank of America Stadium?

- The big, fierce Panthers outside Bank of America stadium and the Jerry Richardson statue are tourist attractions.

“It was going to be there forever that was our intention,” said Todd Andrews, who sculpted the massive statue.

He was there for the unveiling on Richardson’s 80th birthday in 2016. Andrews says it would take an engineer to remove this statue.

He says the bolts underneath it are about two inches in diameter, and that holes were drilled down to install it and filled with apoxy that is stronger than concrete.

Fast forward two years, and the man who brought football to the Carolinas has stepped down and is selling the team amid accusations of sexual harassment.

"I'm in shock it just seems so out of character for him," Andrews said.

He's unsure of what to make of it all after new letters allegedly penned by Richardson to a former employee were just released to Sports illustrated this week.

One of the notes says: "If I could -- I’d pamper you more -- rub your feet -- shave your legs -- put lotion on your body."

“Wow, that's a different story you got proof there,” said Gail Gasque, a woman visiting Charlotte who was taking pictures of the Jerry Richardson statue.

So what will happen with Richardson’s statue?

There's no official talk about taking it down, but if it happens the man who created it would be disheartened.

“It's extremely disappointing to have it because I've put my heart and soul into making it so to hear people are thinking about that would be really disturbing,” said Andrews.

A Panthers fan tells me he doesn't think the sculpture should be removed.

“As far as the statue goes I think Richardson should stay even with new ownership coming he meant a great deal to the panthers and the Charlotte community,” Panthers fan Fisher Davis said.