- Check your tickets. Someone one big overnight in Matthews.

According to the NC Education Lottery, one lucky player matched all five numbers to win the $349,027 jackpot from Monday night's Carolina Cash 5 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Adams Mart on E. Independence in Matthews, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for Monday, Aug. 5 were: 24, 26, 27, 31, 41