Witnesses relieved after stranded kayaker rescued Catawba River

- New details have emerged in the daring rescue that took place along a Catawba County river on Wednesday.

FOX 46 has obtained the 911 calls from that incident and the warning for others who want to get in the water.

The swift water rescue for two kayakers has officials warning other boaters to stay out of harm's way after one man was literally clinging on debris for dear life.

Two different 911 calls detailed the sheer shock and panic felt as bystanders witness a man literally clinging to his life in the rushing waters of the South Fork River.

"There's a guy on a kayak that is flipped upside down. He's up against the brush that's right against the dam,” the caller says. "Yeah, he in the water right now. He's like in the middle, he's hanging on to the debris and to keep him from going up under it and he's like stuck right there."

Several different fire, police and rescue agencies were able to rescue the kayaker, who was able to grip this debris for safety until they arrived.

“He's extremely lucky. There are swift water rescue classes and one of the deadliest things is to be stuck in a strainer. It can suck you under and push u up where you can't get yourself out," said Lieutenant Dylan Kirkendall with Gaston County EMS.

Cody Nickels watched in horror as several questions in the back of his mind.

“’Am I going to watch this man drown?” he thought to himself at the time. “Thank god it didn't happen,” he told FOX 46.

He was one of the first to call 911.

“To be here at the beginning and see it all and to see him get out that's a human life as far as being relieved it's like ‘wow,” he said.

And he, like everyone else who witnessed the incident, is thankful for a happy ending.

“It was a big relief for him to come out alive,” said Nickels.