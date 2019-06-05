< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in north Charlotte 05 2019 08:14AM CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A woman is accused of severely stabbing her boyfriend in north Charlotte overnight. 

The incident happened at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at a home at 3729 Brandi Glen Road.

According to police, the man was involved in a domestic violence situation with his girlfriend and her sister when the stabbing occurred. The man and his girlfriend were both transported to the hospital. 

The man is believed to have serious injuries and his girlfriend has minor injuries, police said. 

No other information was immediately available. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Arraignment_set_Wednesday_for_woman_dubb_0_7353932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Arraignment_set_Wednesday_for_woman_dubb_0_7353932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Arraignment_set_Wednesday_for_woman_dubb_0_7353932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Arraignment_set_Wednesday_for_woman_dubb_0_7353932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Arraignment_set_Wednesday_for_woman_dubb_0_7353932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Arraignment set Wednesday for woman dubbed 'SouthPark Susan'" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arraignment set Wednesday for Arraignment set Wednesday for woman dubbed 'South Park Susan'

By FOX 46 Web Staff 

Posted Jun 05 2019 08:41AM EDT

Updated Jun 05 2019 08:47AM EDT

The woman dubbed 'South Park Susan' is scheduled to be back in front of a judge Wednesday. 

Susan Westwood was caught on camera engaging with two African-American women who were outside an apartment building in South Park back in October 2018. Westwood could be heard and seen in the video making racist statements and questioning why the women were at the complex.

CMPD said Westwood physically assaulted and threatened the two women who were waiting outside their apartment for a tow truck. Police: Man wrecks car after shooting at nightclub employees in uptown

By FOX 46 Web Staff 

Posted Jun 05 2019 08:20AM EDT

Updated Jun 05 2019 08:26AM EDT

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he got into a fight with security staff at an uptown nightclub, crashed into a car in the parking lot, and started shooting at employees. 

The incident happened at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at the Uptown Cabaret located at 108 E. Morehead Street. 

According to police, the suspect was kicked out of the nightclub and got into a physical altercation with their security staff. Once the suspect got into his vehicle, he struck another car in the parking lot and started shooting at employees as he was driving off. Morehead Street. </p><p>According to police, the suspect was kicked out of the nightclub and got into a physical altercation with their security staff. Once the suspect got into his vehicle, he struck another car in the parking lot and started shooting at employees as he was driving off. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-dead-from-gunshot-wound-in-northwest-charlotte-medic-says" title=""Someone knows something." "Someone knows something." Teen killed in targeted drive-by shooting, sources say

By FOX 46 Web Staff 

Posted Jun 05 2019 06:31AM EDT

Updated Jun 05 2019 08:39AM EDT

One person was shot and killed during a targeted drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. 

Sources close to the investigation tell FOX 46 Charlotte the victim was a 16-year-old boy. 

The drive-by shooting occurred at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 in the 6200 block of Ohaus Court. Teen killed in targeted drive-by shooting, sources say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person was shot and killed during a targeted drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. </p><p>Sources close to the investigation tell FOX 46 Charlotte the victim was a 16-year-old boy. </p><p>The drive-by shooting occurred at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 in the 6200 block of Ohaus Court. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/arraignment-set-wednesday-for-woman-dubbed-south-park-susan-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/11/04/Southpark%20Susan_1541361342196.jpg_6344182_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: CMPD" title="Southpark Susan_1541361342196.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arraignment set Wednesday for woman dubbed 'South Park Susan'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-accused-of-stabbing-boyfriend-in-north-charlotte"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_accused_of_stabbing_boyfriend_0_7353857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_accused_of_stabbing_boyfriend_0_20190605121403"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-man-wrecks-car-after-shooting-at-nightclub-employees-in-uptown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police__Man_gets_into_fight__hits_car_an_0_7354008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police__Man_gets_into_fight__hits_car_an_0_20190605121240"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man wrecks car after shooting at nightclub employees in uptown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-from-gunshot-wound-in-northwest-charlotte-medic-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_060519_1559732892324.jpg_7353545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Scene of deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte neighborhood. Photos: FOX 46 Charlotte " title="wjzy_deadly shooting_060519_1559732892324.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"Someone knows something." id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-accused-of-stabbing-boyfriend-in-north-charlotte" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_accused_of_stabbing_boyfriend_0_7353857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_accused_of_stabbing_boyfriend_0_7353857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_accused_of_stabbing_boyfriend_0_7353857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_accused_of_stabbing_boyfriend_0_7353857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_accused_of_stabbing_boyfriend_0_7353857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-man-wrecks-car-after-shooting-at-nightclub-employees-in-uptown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police__Man_gets_into_fight__hits_car_an_0_7354008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police__Man_gets_into_fight__hits_car_an_0_7354008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police__Man_gets_into_fight__hits_car_an_0_7354008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police__Man_gets_into_fight__hits_car_an_0_7354008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/Police__Man_gets_into_fight__hits_car_an_0_7354008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man wrecks car after shooting at nightclub employees in uptown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-from-gunshot-wound-in-northwest-charlotte-medic-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_060519_1559732892324.jpg_7353545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_060519_1559732892324.jpg_7353545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_060519_1559732892324.jpg_7353545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_060519_1559732892324.jpg_7353545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/05/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_060519_1559732892324.jpg_7353545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scene&#x20;of&#x20;deadly&#x20;shooting&#x20;in&#x20;northwest&#x20;Charlotte&#x20;neighborhood&#x2e;&#x20;Photos&#x3a;&#x20;FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"Someone knows something." Teen killed in targeted drive-by shooting, sources say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/victim-tells-police-suspect-in-south-end-sex-assault-apologized-to-her-hours-before-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Victim_says_suspect_in_South_End_sex_ass_0_7353032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Victim_says_suspect_in_South_End_sex_ass_0_7353032_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Victim_says_suspect_in_South_End_sex_ass_0_7353032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Victim_says_suspect_in_South_End_sex_ass_0_7353032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Victim_says_suspect_in_South_End_sex_ass_0_7353032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victim tells police suspect in South End sex assault apologized to her hours before attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fraternal-order-of-police-votes-to-hire-lawyer-over-police-pledge-fund" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Fraternal_Order_of_Police_votes_to_hire__0_7353012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Fraternal_Order_of_Police_votes_to_hire__0_7353012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Fraternal_Order_of_Police_votes_to_hire__0_7353012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Fraternal_Order_of_Police_votes_to_hire__0_7353012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/04/Fraternal_Order_of_Police_votes_to_hire__0_7353012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fraternal Order of Police votes to hire lawyer over Police Pledge Fund</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 