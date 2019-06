- A woman is accused of severely stabbing her boyfriend in north Charlotte overnight.

The incident happened at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at a home at 3729 Brandi Glen Road.

According to police, the man was involved in a domestic violence situation with his girlfriend and her sister when the stabbing occurred. The man and his girlfriend were both transported to the hospital.

The man is believed to have serious injuries and his girlfriend has minor injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available.