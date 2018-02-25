Woman allegedly steals hundreds of dollars of jewelry from Gastonia Kohls

- A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars of jewelry from Kohls Department Store in Gastonia on Tuesday, according to Gastonia Police.

Gastonia Police charged Tashah Anne Stephens, 33, with felony shoplifting after loss prevention associates at Kohl's Department Store on E. Franklin Blvd. said she concealed 6 pieces of gold jewelry and 7 pieces of clothing items in her purse. The items were valued at over $400.

She was booked at the Gaston County Jail with a $2,500 bond.