Woman charged with second-degree murder in fentanyl overdose death

- A woman has been charged with second-degree murder following the fentanyl overdose death of a Huntersville man back in May 2017.

Amanda Allen is charged with second-degree murder, sale of a controlled substance: schedule II. deliver of a controlled substance: schedule II, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II.

On Monday, May 29 Huntersville police responded to a home on Dallas Street in reference to a report of an 'assist medic.' Billy Ray Bullabough was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was soon discovered Bullabough purchased illegal narcotics from Allen. Police began investigating Allen and charged her with several unrelated drug offenses on June 8.

Autopsy results received on August 24 confirmed Bullabough's cause of death to be "fentanyl toxicity". Following this extensive three-month investigation, Allen was charged with second-degree murder for her involvement in the death of Bullabough.