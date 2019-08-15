< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423823524" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423823524" data-article-version="1.0">Woman claims she was assaulted by tow truck driver</h1> </header> By Derek Dellinger, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Aug 14 2019 06:13PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 03:32PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 03:46PM EDT driver"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423823524.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var By Derek Dellinger, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Aug 14 2019 06:13PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 03:32PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 03:46PM EDT https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Woman_claims_she_was_assaulted_by_tow_tr_0_7595085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Woman_claims_she_was_assaulted_by_tow_tr_0_7595085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423823524" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - An Indiana woman said she was the victim of predatory practices by a Charlotte-based towing company.</p><p>Olivia Forrey said she was in town in Charlotte in late July when the incident happened. She told FOX 46 that while visiting on business, her rental car was towed from a parking lot.</p><p>When she went to pick it up, she said the towing company, WheelBlockers, tried to make her pay a high price to leave and also said one of the employees assaulted her.</p><p>A report from CMPD about the incident said Forey was involved in a disturbance at the towing lot along Ashby Street, leading to her getting injured, saying she held on to a gate as it was getting closed, causing the victim to slam into a fence.</p><p>Forrey, however, said it didn't happen that way.</p><p>"The smaller man grabbed the gate, smashed me between the gate and the fence," she said. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/17/Rice_cooker_scare_suspect_arrested_0_7600317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police have arrested a man they are calling a "person of interest" in Friday's rice cooker subway scare." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 07:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The NYPD says it has found Larry Griffin, 26, of West Virginia, for questioning in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday.</p><p>UPDATE-The below individual has been located and the investigation continues. Thank you to all who called in tips as well as our federal partners who as ALWAYS stand by our side @NewYorkFBI @ATFNewYork @NYCTSubway @NYPDDCPI @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/bmIldU8ahd — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) August 17, 2019</p><p>The empty rice cookers lead to an evacuation of the Fulton St. subway station at about 7 a.m. and the disruption of several subway lines at the height of the morning commute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ice-blasts-mecklenburg-county-sheriff-following-release-of-honduran-national-accused-of-rape" title="ICE blasts Mecklenburg County sheriff following release of Honduran national accused of rape" data-articleId="424273271" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ICE blasts Mecklenburg County sheriff following release of Honduran national accused of rape" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ICE blasts Mecklenburg County sheriff following release of Honduran national accused of rape</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 12:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The release of a rape suspect has reignited an immigration enforcement debate. </p><p>Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo, 33, a Honduran national, according to a news release . He was arrested on June 14 charged with first degree rape and indecent liberties with a child. Two days later, on June 16, Pacheco-Leonardo was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.</p><p>"Bonds are not set by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Garry McFadden pointed out at a news conference Friday, responding to criticism over Pacheco-Leonardo's release. "We do not have any part of the bonds being set, and we do not have any part of the magistrate releasing these individuals."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/allen-johnson-lead-bills-past-newton-less-panthers-27-14" title="Allen, Johnson lead Bills past Newton-less Panthers 27-14" data-articleId="424272223" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Allen, Johnson lead Bills past Newton-less Panthers 27-14</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Allen completed 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards and led two scoring drives, Kevin Johnson returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown and the Buffalo Bills defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-14 on Friday night.</p><p>Allen, who was 5-6 as a rookie starter last season, led a 13-play, 63-yard drive that culminated in a field goal, and a touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard run by LeSean McCoy to put Buffalo (2-0) up 10-0 early before exiting the game.</p><p>Five of Allen's completions went to Cole Beasley for 54 yards.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 