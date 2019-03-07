< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-displaced-by-arson-details-terrifying-moments-when-fire-broke-out width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman displaced by arson details terrifying moments when fire broke out a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_393614611_393588980_154289";this.videosJson='[{"id":"393588980","video":"542461","title":"Fire%20destroys%20apartment%20complex%20in%20northeast%20Charlotte","caption":"Fire%20destroys%20apartment%20complex%20in%20northeast%20Charlotte","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F07%2FFire_destroys_apartment_complex_in_north_0_6868517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F07%2FFire_destroys_apartment_complex_in_northeast_Cha_542461_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1646605210%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQqa-D4aSG28wT5EjhXuPd8PAxss","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-displaced-by-arson-details-terrifying-moments-when-fire-broke-out"}},"createDate":"Mar 07 2019 05:20PM EST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_393614611_393588980_154289",video:"542461",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/07/Fire_destroys_apartment_complex_in_north_0_6868517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fire%2520destroys%2520apartment%2520complex%2520in%2520northeast%2520Charlotte",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/07/Fire_destroys_apartment_complex_in_northeast_Cha_542461_1800.mp4?Expires=1646605210&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Qqa-D4aSG28wT5EjhXuPd8PAxss",eventLabel:"Fire%20destroys%20apartment%20complex%20in%20northeast%20Charlotte-393588980",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-displaced-by-arson-details-terrifying-moments-when-fire-broke-out"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Caroline Fountain, FOX 46 Charlotte fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/07/Fire_destroys_apartment_complex_in_north_0_6868517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Woman displaced by arson details terrifying moments when fire broke out&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/07/Fire_destroys_apartment_complex_in_north_0_6868517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/woman-displaced-by-arson-details-terrifying-moments-when-fire-broke-out" data-title="Woman displaced by arson details terrifying moments when fire broke out" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/woman-displaced-by-arson-details-terrifying-moments-when-fire-broke-out" addthis:title="Woman displaced by arson details terrifying moments when fire broke out"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var Posted Mar 07 2019 06:50PM EST
Video Posted Mar 07 2019 05:20PM EST
Updated Mar 07 2019 11:58PM EST CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A woman details the terrifying moments when a two-alarm fire broke out at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex. </p><p>"I saw an orange glow," said Sharon Campfield, a displaced resident at Hunter’s Pointe Apartments on Prospect Drive.</p><p>The glow came from the massive fire outside her window.</p><p>"Somebody started ringing my doorbell. They started yelling, 'fire! Get out!'"</p><p>Campfield is one of five residents who lost her home to the early morning fire.</p><p>"I thought about putting shoes on, but these apartments there's only one way in and one way out."</p><p>No one was hurt, but the office and four apartments went up in flames. CMPD estimates $200,000 worth of damage.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/crews-battle-large-fire-at-northeast-charlotte-apartment-complex" target="_blank"><strong>Arson caused 2-alarm fire in NE Charlotte apartment building, police </strong>say</a></p><p>"They brought a bus because it was cold out here. One of the firefighters went in and got some shoes for me," said Campfield.</p><p>Investigators say someone started the fire on purpose, but no arrests have been made.</p><p>"They had a dog out here. I know they use those dogs to smell accelerant stuff. I was watching through the window. Where the number five is I know he sat down there. He walked over there and sat there."</p><p>Sharon says she and the others who were displaced are transferring to other units within the same apartment complex.</p><p>She's grateful for all the help she's received.</p><p>"Red Cross came over right away and talked to me. Everybody has been right there."</p><p>Jack Raisanen with the American Red Cross says he spoke with each of the displaced residents.</p><p>"What we do is come out and help them with monetary assistance. Hopefully it will take care of them for the first two days. Try to get things taken care of, call their insurance, arrange a place for longer term displacement if need be," said Raisanen, the Disaster Assistance Team Lead.</p><p>He says case workers will call the displaced residents within 48 hours to ensure they’re on the road to recovery. A long road that will likely last longer than a day or even a week. The reason Jack has come out to more than 200 fires in three years.</p><p>"Being a former marine, I wanted something to give back to the community. Red Cross was the first thing that came to mind. href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-go-app">FOX Sports Go</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt">WMYT</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/tv-schedule">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/contact-fox-46-charlotte">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:newstips46@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox46charlotte/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/WJZY46"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-46-carolinas-mobile-app/id783603657?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwjzy" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/gm/app/fox-46-charlotte-weather/id1048779754?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjzy.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links 