- Detectives are investigating a homicide that took place just north of Uptown on Saturday, according to authorities.

Monica Smith, 26, died shortly after officers responded to calls around 7:30 p.m. Saturday of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident took place at 1500 Catherin Simmons Avenue.

While witnesses are still being interviewed it is unclear if there is a as uspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.