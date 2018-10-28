Woman fired from her job after racist rant goes viral

- A woman has been fired from her job and is facing charges after a racist rant caught on camera went viral.

According to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept., police were called out to the Camden Fairview Apartments on October 19 after a woman reported being physically assaulted and threatened.

In the video of the incident, a woman, identified as Susan Westwood, is seen engaging with two African-American women who were outside an apartment building. Westwood can be heard and seen making racist statements and questioning why the women were at the complex.

Police said one of the victims in this case lived at the apartment complex. The other was reported to be the victim's sister.

In a series of videos spanning over several minutes, Westwood continues to make statements, accusing the women of dealing drugs and making a reference to having a concealed weapon in her home.

CMPD said Westwood is facing a charge of simple assault and communicating threats.

A spokesperson for Spectrum said Westwood had been employed with them but was terminated after they saw the video. "The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter's code of conduct and clearly disregards the company's commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior," the company said in a statement.

Westwood did not respond to requests for comment.

The victims in this case spoke with FOX 46 Charlotte Saturday night. They said they're now being represented by a lawyer after the incident.