Woman found walking on I-77 with abducted infant facing charges

- A woman is facing multiple charges after police said she was spotted walking in and out of traffic along Interstate-77 northbound Monday afternoon, carrying an abducted infant.

Winifred Mirambeau, 23, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and child abduction.

According to police, a woman had left her baby with family members in the 2300 block of Shamrock Drive while she ran errands. During this time, family discovered that Mirameau, a girlfriend of one of the family members, had taken the baby and left the home.

Drivers spotted a woman at 1:03 p.m. Monday, August 27 walking on I-77 northbound near Exit 36 in Iredell County, carrying a baby. As deputies arrived on scene, the woman, identified as Mirameau, was standing on the side of the interstate holding the child.

The investigation revealed that Mirameau took the baby and flagged down a black Jeep that was being driven by a man, identified as Xavier Daniel.

"I told her I'll call 911 if you don't pull over," Daniel said. "The only thing I was worried about at the time was her taking me somewhere where it would be a set up where I would be killed and my car would be stolen."

Daniel was finishing a Postmates delivery Monday near Shamrock Drive and The Plaza when he was walking back to his car, and Winifred Mirambeau jumped in the car with the baby."

"From that moment on, the craziness arose. She told me to drive quickly," he said. "I had no idea who this woman was-- I still don't know who this woman was-- and I won't know who this woman was because she was a complete stranger to me."

Daniel said he and Mirameau, who he did not know, were traveling north on Interstate-77 when Mirameau insisted that she drive. As Mirameau approached Exit 36 in Mooresville, she pulled off on to the emergency lane and jumped out of the vehicle with the infant. That's when Daniel called 911, police said.

Deputies were able to locate all three on I-77 and took custody of the infant. The child was taken to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center due to being exposed to the sun for a long period of time and has since been reunited with her mother.

Daniel was interviewed on scene by detectives who determined that he was not involved in the kidnapping. Mirameau was charged and arrested after being interviewed at CMPD headquarters.

This is an ongoing investigation.