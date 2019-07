- A woman was killed and two children were injured in a home invasion in Monroe, according to police.

Around 4:40 a.m. on July 12 two suspects broke into a home in the 1600 block of Tower Court in Monroe to commit a robbery.

During the robbery, a woman, Lucero Sosa Capote, was shot and killed. Her five children were in the home at the time of the incident, and two of the kids had to be treated from minor injuries that occurred during the altercation.

The suspects who broke into the house are described as a white man and a black man, both wearing grey jogging pants. The white man was wearing a green hoodie, and the black man was wearing a black hoodie. Both had their faces covered during the incident, and were demanding money.

Anyone who may have information on these individuals or this incident should call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.