Woman killed, man injured after home explodes in Ballantyne By Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte, David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte, Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 02 2019 10:52PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 02 2019 11:03PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 11:08PM EDT class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-416009455" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0">9 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_20190703030105"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Officials_identify_man_rescued_from_home_0_7470086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Officials_identify_man_rescued_from_home_0_20190703025513"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion3%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="house explosion3 070219_1562095267108.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="house explosion2 070219_1562095267108.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/House%20explosion%20070219_1562095270705.jpg_7465946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="House explosion 070219_1562095270705.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion%20070219_1562099781167.jpg_7465776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Meck EMS House Explosion 070219_1562099781167.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion3%20070219_1562099781155.jpg_7465775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Meck EMS House Explosion3 070219_1562099781155.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion2%20070219_1562099784041.jpg_7465777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Meck EMS House Explosion2 070219_1562099784041.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Fire_chief_discusses_Ballantyne_home_exp_0_7466909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fire_chief_discusses_Ballantyne_home_exp_0_20190702215045"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416009455-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_20190703030105"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Officials_identify_man_rescued_from_home_0_7470086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Officials_identify_man_rescued_from_home_0_20190703025513"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion3%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" title="house explosion3 070219_1562095267108.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/house%20explosion2%20070219_1562095267108.jpg_7465944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" title="house explosion2 070219_1562095267108.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/House%20explosion%20070219_1562095270705.jpg_7465946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" title="House explosion 070219_1562095270705.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion%20070219_1562099781167.jpg_7465776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS" title="Meck EMS House Explosion 070219_1562099781167.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion3%20070219_1562099781155.jpg_7465775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS" title="Meck EMS House Explosion3 070219_1562099781155.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Meck%20EMS%20House%20Explosion2%20070219_1562099784041.jpg_7465777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS" title="Meck EMS House Explosion2 070219_1562099784041.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: Mecklenburg County EMS</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Fire_chief_discusses_Ballantyne_home_exp_0_7466909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/woman-killed-man-injured-after-home-explodes-in-ballantyne";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jillian\x20Smith\x2c\x20FOX\x2046\x20Charlotte\x2cDavid\x20Sentendrey\x2c\x20FOX\x2046\x20Charlotte\x2cMorgan\x20Frances\x2c\x20FOX\x2046\x20Charlotte"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416009455" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A woman was found dead and a man was rescued after a house in south Charlotte was reduced to rubble by an explosion. </p> <p>Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 after the neighborhood was rocked by the blast. The first responders were met with a chaotic scene. </p> <p>The 6,500 square foot home was completely leveled. Insulation, dust and debris was seen for miles as emergency crews tried to clear as much as they could. </p> <p>A man, later identified as Dr. Jebran Karam made a call to 911 call Tuesday afternoon. Turns out, he was buried deep underneath the debris. He was rescued around 4:30 p.m. For firefighters, it was a miraculous moment.</p> <p>A helicopter landed on the golf course at the Ballantyne Country Club and more than a dozen firefighters were seen taking Karam over to it. He was airlifted to the ER and is expected to be ok. It was reported that he was awake and alert at the time of the rescue.</p> <p>Karam is a nursing supervisor at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, WV. </p> <p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/explosion-completely-levels-home-in-ballantyne" target="_blank">Man freed from debris after house explosion, rescue efforts continue</a></strong></p> <p>After several more hours of searching, officials announced that they had found the body of a woman around 9 p.m. A source tells FOX 46 the woman was Karam’s wife. </p> <p>Officials say the search went slower because they had to be sure the area was stable in able to avoid another collapse. They were hoping to avoid injuring anyone trapped inside, which meant they had to be methodical in their removal of debris. </p> <p>Charlotte Fire said they were using specialized listening equipment and confined space cameras to search for survivors. No heavy machinery was used. </p> <p>They searched through the rubble all day, and seven of them had to be treated for dehydration as they worked in the sweltering heat. The community came out to support them as best as they could through the difficult procedure, bringing food and water as they worked. </p> <p>Neighbors across the area told FOX 46 that the explosion was felt for miles. </p> <p>Some even had residual damage in their homes, with roofs broke open, cracked walls, broken lighting and items thrown off of countertops. </p> <p>Windows and screen doors weren’t strong enough to hold their place against the force of the explosion. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage" title="WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage" data-articleId="415972564" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="World Wrestling Entertainment referee Charles Robinson is used to counting. Now, he's counting on police to catch the crooks who stole his prized Hollywood collection." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>World Wrestling Entertainment referee Charles Robinson is used to counting. Now, he's counting on police to catch the crooks who stole his prized Hollywood collection.</p><p>"This is something that I was going to pass down to my daughter," said Robinson, who lives in Charlotte. "Something for her to pass down to her kids because they're incredible pieces to have."</p><p>Those pieces are worth more than $50,000, he said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cmpd-enforcing-proper-boating-safety-fourth-of-july-weekend" title="CMPD enforcing proper boating safety Fourth of July weekend" data-articleId="415940532" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2017/05/29/Rules_of_the_Water__Boat_season_is_here__0_3393314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMPD enforcing proper boating safety Fourth of July weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Each year, waterways in the Carolinas get more populated around the Fourth of July, with larger crowds and new, sometimes inexperienced, boaters.</p><p>"Inexperience is the biggest problem," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lake Enforcement Officer Stanley Joye. "And then alcohol-- and when you mix the two, that's a bad combination."</p><p>Local law enforcement officers will be all aboard their new boat all holiday weekend long, making sure proper protocols are being followed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/remembering-fireworks-safety-ahead-of-the-fourth-of-july" title="Remembering fireworks safety ahead of the Fourth of July" data-articleId="415950359" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/02/FIREWORKS%20GETTY_1530530531362.jpg_5744936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/02/FIREWORKS%20GETTY_1530530531362.jpg_5744936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/02/FIREWORKS%20GETTY_1530530531362.jpg_5744936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/02/FIREWORKS%20GETTY_1530530531362.jpg_5744936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/02/FIREWORKS%20GETTY_1530530531362.jpg_5744936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Remembering fireworks safety ahead of the Fourth of July</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ann Wyatt Little, FOX 46 Charlotte </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the Fourth of July right around the corner we will start hearing and seeing fireworks, but they can be very dangerous.</p><p>Fireworks are beautiful, and they light up the sky but if you're not careful they could ruin your holiday.</p><p>Last year, five people died from fireworks related injuries and more than 5,000 people got hurt during the time surrounding the Fourth of July, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_20190703031319"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-killed-man-injured-after-home-explodes-in-ballantyne"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_20190703030105"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman killed, man injured after home explodes in Ballantyne</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dash-cam-video-shows-suspect-firing-at-trooper"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_20190702223557"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dash cam video shows suspect firing at trooper</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a Texas detention facility is shown in a file photo. 