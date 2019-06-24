< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414390895" class="mod-wrapper Woman spotted traveling the wrong way on scooter near NoDa addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/woman-spotted-traveling-the-wrong-way-on-scooter-near-noda" addthis:title="Woman spotted traveling the wrong way on scooter near NoDa"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414390895.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414390895");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414390895_414403068_117051"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414390895_414403068_117051";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414403068","video":"577554","title":"Woman%20spotted%20traveling%20the%20wrong%20way%20on%20scooter","caption":"A%20woman%20was%20spotted%20Sunday%20afternoon%20riding%20against%20traffic%20on%C2%A0a%20scooter%20near%20NoDa.%20The%20incident%20was%20captured%20around%201%20p.m.%20along%20N%20Tryon%20Street.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FWoman_spotted_traveling_the_wrong_way_on_0_7435706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FWoman_spotted_traveling_the_wrong_way_on_scooter_577554_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655996082%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DxGCeeF9azD2ThRdYYUAc9_8EyJc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-spotted-traveling-the-wrong-way-on-scooter-near-noda"}},"createDate":"Jun 24 2019 10:54AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414390895_414403068_117051",video:"577554",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Woman_spotted_traveling_the_wrong_way_on_0_7435706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520woman%2520was%2520spotted%2520Sunday%2520afternoon%2520riding%2520against%2520traffic%2520on%25C2%25A0a%2520scooter%2520near%2520NoDa.%2520The%2520incident%2520was%2520captured%2520around%25201%2520p.m.%2520along%2520N%2520Tryon%2520Street.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/24/Woman_spotted_traveling_the_wrong_way_on_scooter_577554_1800.mp4?Expires=1655996082&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xGCeeF9azD2ThRdYYUAc9_8EyJc",eventLabel:"Woman%20spotted%20traveling%20the%20wrong%20way%20on%20scooter-414403068",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwoman-spotted-traveling-the-wrong-way-on-scooter-near-noda"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 10:02AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 24 2019 10:54AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 11:43AM EDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FOX 46 Charlotte </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414390895-414400227" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FOX 46 Charlotte </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414390895" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A woman was spotted Sunday afternoon traveling against traffic on a scooter near NoDa. The incident was captured around 1 p.m. along N Tryon Street. </p><p>"As I got closer to the men's shelter I noticed something moving off to my left. Something that tells your brain something isn't right here," Brian Christiansen said. </p><p>The woman was observed riding on a scooter into oncoming traffic. </p><p>"I truly couldn't believe what I was seeing," Christiansen said. "I slowed down to even give her room so she could merge in front of me and at least be safe. She never did that. She kept going in the far left lane with traffic around her, like she didn't care at all." </p><p>Under existing North Carolina law, electric scooters like the Bird fall under the definition of “moped,” which includes heavier vehicles that can travel up to 30 mph. </p><p><strong>NORTH CAROLINA SCOOTER SAFETY: </strong></p> <ul> <li>Obey traffic signs and signals </li> <li>Obey the speed limit and never travel faster than your skill level or what the conditions allow</li> <li>Stop at every stop sign. Look left, right, and left again, before proceeding </li> <li>Stay alert and make yourself seen. Motor vehicles, particularly large trucks, have numerous blind spots, especially for something as compact as a motor scooter </li> <li>Keep both hands on the handlebars and both feet on the floorboards while riding </li> <li>Signal, giving plenty of notice when you are about to turn or change lanes. More Local News Stories Registered sex offender charged with felony charges again, while out on bond
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 01:41PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 01:53PM EDT
A NC registered sex offender is facing multiple felony charges again while out on bond for felony drug charges, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. 

Juwan Anthony Hester, 34, of Statesville, has been charged with felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Friday, June 21, authorities executed a search warrant along Hickory Highway west of Statesville. Earlier this month, investigators received information in reference to Hester distributing "crack" cocaine from his home. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Registered sex offender charged with felony charges again, while out on bond</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A NC registered sex offender is facing multiple felony charges again while out on bond for felony drug charges, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. </p><p>Juwan Anthony Hester, 34, of Statesville, has been charged with felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.</p><p>On Friday, June 21, authorities executed a search warrant along Hickory Highway west of Statesville. Carowinds to offer free admission for active, retired and veteran military
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 01:28PM EDT
Carowinds is getting results for our troops this summer with Military Days!

From June 29 - July 7, Carowinds will waive the regular admission fee for active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers' Training Corps. 

"During our Military Days, we honor our courageous servicemembers and their families by providing free military tickets and exceptional military discounts," according to Carowinds' website. 2 charged with murder in 'senseless' deadly Statesville shooting, police say
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 11:21AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 12:08PM EDT
Two people have been charged with murder in connection to a 'senseless' deadly shooting in Statesville on Friday afternoon, according to the Statesville Police Department. 

Quiton Que'shon Kasey, 19, and Azontay Vontavius Sherrill, 18, are both facing charges of felony murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and two counts of felony conspiracy for the death of Marcus Jauqice Moore and injury of Timmy Jaurice Moore. 

The deadly shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Friday, June 21 in the 400 block of Deaton Street. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 charged with murder in 'senseless' deadly Statesville shooting, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 12:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people have been charged with murder in connection to a 'senseless' deadly shooting in Statesville on Friday afternoon, according to the Statesville Police Department. </p><p>Quiton Que’shon Kasey, 19, and Azontay Vontavius Sherrill, 18, are both facing charges of felony murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and two counts of felony conspiracy for the death of Marcus Jauqice Moore and injury of Timmy Jaurice Moore. </p><p>The deadly shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Friday, June 21 in the 400 block of Deaton Street. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-spotted-traveling-the-wrong-way-on-scooter-near-noda"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_woman%20on%20scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG_7435351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte " title="wjzy_woman on scooter_062419_1561387347171.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman spotted traveling the wrong way on scooter near NoDa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cam-newton-offers-1-500-to-switch-seats-with-man-on-a-10-hour-flight-he-says-no-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_Cam%20Video%20On%20Plane_062419_1561375773509.JPG_7434790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video: Eli Edwards " title="wjzy_Cam Video On Plane_062419_1561375773509.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cam Newton offers $1,500 to switch seats with man on a 10 hour flight. He says 'no'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/massive-water-main-break-shuts-down-major-intersection-near-uptown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_water%20main%20break_062419_1561373440385.JPG_7434924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte" title="wjzy_water main break_062419_1561373440385.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Massive water main break shuts down major intersection near uptown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/services-scheduled-for-boy-who-died-at-trampoline-park-park-re-opens"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/21/Family%20Matthew%20Lu%20062119_1561162257501.jpg_7431571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Matthew Lu, 12, died after falling 15-feet from a rock climbing wall at Altitude Trampoline Park in Gaston County." title="Family Matthew Lu 062119_1561162257501.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Services scheduled for boy who died at trampoline park; park re-opens</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/registered-sex-offender-charged-with-felony-charges-again-while-out-on-bond" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_Hester_062419_1561398773955_7436616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_Hester_062419_1561398773955_7436616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_Hester_062419_1561398773955_7436616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_Hester_062419_1561398773955_7436616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/wjzy_Hester_062419_1561398773955_7436616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspect&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Juwan&#x20;Anthony&#x20;Hester&#x20;via&#x20;the&#x20;Iredell&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Registered sex offender charged with felony charges again, while out on bond</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/carowinds-military-days-free-admission" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/carowinds%20logo_1561397195074.png_7436197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/carowinds%20logo_1561397195074.png_7436197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/carowinds%20logo_1561397195074.png_7436197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/carowinds%20logo_1561397195074.png_7436197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/carowinds%20logo_1561397195074.png_7436197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Carowinds to offer free admission for active, retired and veteran military</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/italy-wins-bid-for-2026-winter-olympics" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Team&#x20;Italy&#x20;celebrates&#x20;the&#x20;win&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;bid&#x20;for&#x20;Olympic&#x20;Games&#x20;2026&#x20;during&#x20;IOC&#x20;Announcement&#x20;at&#x20;SwissTech&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Lausanne&#x2c;&#x20;Switzerland&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Hradil&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Italy wins bid for 2026 Winter Olympics</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-signs-order-for-targeting-iran-for-more-sanctions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump signs executive order delivering 'hard-hitting' sanctions against Iran</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-charged-with-murder-in-senseless-deadly-statesville-shooting-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Statesville%20PD_two%20murder%20suspects_062419_1561392346390.jpg_7435779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Statesville%20PD_two%20murder%20suspects_062419_1561392346390.jpg_7435779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Statesville%20PD_two%20murder%20suspects_062419_1561392346390.jpg_7435779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Statesville%20PD_two%20murder%20suspects_062419_1561392346390.jpg_7435779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Statesville%20PD_two%20murder%20suspects_062419_1561392346390.jpg_7435779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Quinton&#x20;Kasey&#x20;and&#x20;Azontay&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Sherrill&#x20;via&#x20;the&#x20;Statesville&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 charged with murder in 'senseless' deadly Statesville shooting, police say</h3> </a> 