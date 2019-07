- Fire officials are working to learn what caused house fire that claimed the life of a woman Monday afternoon in Drexel.

The fire was reported about 1:14 p.m. at 204 Valdese Drive by a neighbor. According to the Burke County Fire Marshal, 28-year-old April Denise Dale was trapped in the basement when the flames broke out.

Firefighters were able to get her out of the home, but were unable to resuscitate her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.