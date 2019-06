- The woman who died after she accidentally shot herself at a Kannapolis restaurant was an elementary school teacher.

Concord police were called to the scene at the Ruby Tuesday on Wonder Drive on Saturday, June 8. Upon arrival, they found 28-year-old Madison Moore with a single gunshot wound to the stomach, officers said.

She was taken to CMC Atrium Northeast where she later died. Investigators said last week that Moore was storing a 9mm gun she owned in her purse when it fired and killed her.

Moore was a third grade teacher at Knollwood Elementary School in Salisbury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.