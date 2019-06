- FOX 46 Charlotte has Women's World Cup fever!

To help kick things off for coverage Friday, we invited youth players from the Charlotte Lady Eagles to Good Day Charlotte to show off their fancy footwork. Future members of the U.S. Women's National Team? We think so!

The young ladies also shared their predictions for Team USA.

Good Day's Jason Harper and Dancing Weatherman Nick Kosir even got to join in on the fun. Check it out in the video above.

Watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup now through July 7, 2019 on FOX 46 WJZY.