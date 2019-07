- A U.S. Army veteran who lost part of his leg while serving his country was presented with a special gift at a Florida Georgia Line concert in Charlotte Saturday.

Florida Georgia Line and The Independence Fund, a Charlotte based national nonprofit assisting wounded Veterans, gifted wounded U.S. Army Veteran Ryan Long with an all-terrain, tracked wheelchair.

Ryan served in the army for 10 years before medically retiring.

In 2012, while deployed with the 980th Engineer Battalion, in the Kandahar Province of Afghanistan, Ryan’s vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb. He suffered numerous injuries that would eventually result in the amputation of his right leg below the knee.

Ryan currently resides in Virginia Beach, Va. with his wife Vanessa and their three kids. The new all-terrain tracked wheelchair, valued at $16,000 will allow Ryan to get out and enjoy the outdoors with his family.