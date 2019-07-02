Robinson's monster memorabilia was recently stolen from Extra Space Storage on Ardrey Kell Road in south Charlotte.
"I was shocked," said Robinson. "I thought maybe I moved it and had not remembered to be honest. Then it just hit me like a ton of bricks. Someone had broken into my unit."
Robinson believes the crooks entered his storage unit from above the door.
"Somebody had gotten in through the top of the unit above the door," he said. "In the ceiling there's maybe a two-foot section with a strip of metal across it and that metal can be bent up and I assume they went inside and took the back of the lock off."
He wants to know how that could happen and why there were no security cameras, he says, aimed at any of the storage units despite being assured there were.
"They don't show the units themselves down the hallways," said Robinson. "They only show the entrance to the building and the elevators."
Management at Extra Space Storage call the theft "unusual" and "targeted."
"The safety and security of our facilities is a top priority for Extra Space Storage," said spokesperson McKall Morris. "We are working with local authorities in the investigation of this unusual, targeted break-in."
FOX 46 asked if any surveillance cameras cover the storage units and if not why. McKall would not say where the cameras are located or what they captured.
"We have turned over our surveillance footage to local authorities and will continue to assist the investigation however we can," said McKall.
FOX 46 checked police records dating back to the beginning of the year and found no other break-ins at the storage facility.
Robinson says he spoke with CMPD on Monday and was told they have "a couple leads." Police did not respond to our requests for comment.
One potential lead could be an ad Robinson found on eBay. He believes it showed his stolen Jaws statue, with a starting bid of $750. When Robinson contacted the seller, the item was removed.
However, Robinson sent photos to police and eBay. He hopes that will put the smack down on whoever did this.
"Hopefully, we'll get a quick resolution to this very, very soon," he said.
Posted Jul 02 2019 10:52PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 11:08PM EDT
A woman was found dead and a man was rescued after a house in south Charlotte was reduced to rubble by an explosion.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 after the neighborhood was rocked by the blast. The first responders were met with a chaotic scene.
The 6,500 square foot home was completely leveled. Insulation, dust and debris was seen for miles as emergency crews tried to clear as much as they could.
Posted Jul 02 2019 05:53PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 07:48PM EDT
Each year, waterways in the Carolinas get more populated around the Fourth of July, with larger crowds and new, sometimes inexperienced, boaters.
"Inexperience is the biggest problem," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lake Enforcement Officer Stanley Joye. "And then alcohol-- and when you mix the two, that's a bad combination."
Local law enforcement officers will be all aboard their new boat all holiday weekend long, making sure proper protocols are being followed.
Posted Jul 02 2019 06:30PM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 07:47PM EDT
With the Fourth of July right around the corner we will start hearing and seeing fireworks, but they can be very dangerous.
Fireworks are beautiful, and they light up the sky but if you're not careful they could ruin your holiday.
Last year, five people died from fireworks related injuries and more than 5,000 people got hurt during the time surrounding the Fourth of July, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.