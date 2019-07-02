< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/logo-fox-46-charlotte-wjzy-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-clear" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 78°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/south-carolina">South Carolina</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results">Getting Results</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/faith">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage">WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/woman-killed-man-injured-after-home-explodes-in-ballantyne"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Neighbors_shaken_by_Ballantyne_house_exp_0_7469946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woman killed, man injured after home explodes in Ballantyne"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/woman-killed-man-injured-after-home-explodes-in-ballantyne">Woman killed, man injured after home explodes in Ballantyne</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/dash-cam-video-shows-suspect-firing-at-trooper"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dash cam video shows suspect firing at trooper"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/dash-cam-video-shows-suspect-firing-at-trooper">Dash cam video shows suspect firing at trooper</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k">Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage">WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/woman-killed-man-injured-after-home-explodes-in-ballantyne">Woman killed, man injured after home explodes in Ballantyne</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/dash-cam-video-shows-suspect-firing-at-trooper">Dash cam video shows suspect firing at trooper</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k">Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/usa-advances-to-womens-world-cup-final-after-defeating-england-2-1">USA edges England, punches ticket to World Cup final</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/my-girlfriend-is-not-hungry-option-on-diners-menu-adds-extra-fries-to-meal">‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=82878773"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5569_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5569"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5569_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5569_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415972564'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4772_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4772"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4772_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4772_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415972564'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415972564" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415972564" data-article-version="1.0">WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415972564" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage" data-title="WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage" addthis:title="WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415972564.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415972564");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415972564_416013763_180136"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415972564_416013763_180136";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416013763","video":"580622","title":"WWE%20ref%20has%20%2450k%20worth%20of%20Hollywood%20memorabilia%20stolen%20from%20Charlotte%20storage","caption":"World%20Wrestling%20Entertainment%20referee%C2%A0Charles%20Robinson%20is%20used%20to%20counting.%20Now%2C%20he%27s%20counting%20on%20police%20to%20catch%20the%20crooks%20who%20stole%20his%20prized%20Hollywood%C2%A0collection.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FWWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F02%2FWWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memorabilia__580622_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656731598%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DfKZxOehKlstPcyAUerNKCR95GYU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage"}},"createDate":"Jul 02 2019 11:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415972564_416013763_180136",video:"580622",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"World%2520Wrestling%2520Entertainment%2520referee%25C2%25A0Charles%2520Robinson%2520is%2520used%2520to%2520counting.%2520Now%252C%2520he%2527s%2520counting%2520on%2520police%2520to%2520catch%2520the%2520crooks%2520who%2520stole%2520his%2520prized%2520Hollywood%25C2%25A0collection.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memorabilia__580622_1800.mp4?Expires=1656731598&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=fKZxOehKlstPcyAUerNKCR95GYU",eventLabel:"WWE%20ref%20has%20%2450k%20worth%20of%20Hollywood%20memorabilia%20stolen%20from%20Charlotte%20storage-416013763",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:matthew.grant@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/wwe-ref-has-50k-worth-of-hollywood-memorabilia-stolen-from-charlotte-storage">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415972564"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:13PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-415972564" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415972564-416013735"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415972564-416013735" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/WWE_ref_has__50k_worth_of_Hollywood_memo_0_7469963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415972564" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - World Wrestling Entertainment referee Charles Robinson is used to counting. Now, he's counting on police to catch the crooks who stole his prized Hollywood collection.</p><p>"This is something that I was going to pass down to my daughter," said Robinson, who lives in Charlotte. "Something for her to pass down to her kids because they're incredible pieces to have."</p><p>Those pieces are worth more than $50,000, he said. </p><p>"When I buy stuff I don't buy it as a collector," Robinson said in a WWE video showcasing his horror memorabilia. "I buy it 'cause I like the movie and it meant something to me growing up."</p><p>From a cemetery bust of a zombie from <em>Night of the Living Dead </em>to horror masks to vintage Evel Knieval toys, Robinson has amassed his collection over 40 years.</p><p>"I've always loved horror movies," he said. "I used to do special effect makeup when I was in high school for Halloween. Just always loved what the horror genre did for me and that's what I started collecting."</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2LbapPLOlA" target="_blank">HOUSE OF HORRORS TOUR</a></strong></p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="671" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a2LbapPLOlA" width="1193">

Robinson's monster memorabilia was recently stolen from Extra Space Storage on Ardrey Kell Road in south Charlotte.

"I was shocked," said Robinson. "I thought maybe I moved it and had not remembered to be honest. Then it just hit me like a ton of bricks. Someone had broken into my unit."

Robinson believes the crooks entered his storage unit from above the door.

"Somebody had gotten in through the top of the unit above the door," he said. "In the ceiling there's maybe a two-foot section with a strip of metal across it and that metal can be bent up and I assume they went inside and took the back of the lock off."

He wants to know how that could happen and why there were no security cameras, he says, aimed at any of the storage units despite being assured there were.

"They don't show the units themselves down the hallways," said Robinson. "They only show the entrance to the building and the elevators."

Management at Extra Space Storage call the theft "unusual" and "targeted."

"The safety and security of our facilities is a top priority for Extra Space Storage," said spokesperson McKall Morris. "We are working with local authorities in the investigation of this unusual, targeted break-in."

FOX 46 asked if any surveillance cameras cover the storage units and if not why. McKall would not say where the cameras are located or what they captured.

"We have turned over our surveillance footage to local authorities and will continue to assist the investigation however we can," said McKall.

FOX 46 checked police records dating back to the beginning of the year and found no other break-ins at the storage facility.

Robinson says he spoke with CMPD on Monday and was told they have "a couple leads." Police did not respond to our requests for comment.

One potential lead could be an ad Robinson found on eBay. He believes it showed his stolen Jaws statue, with a starting bid of $750. When Robinson contacted the seller, the item was removed.

However, Robinson sent photos to police and eBay. He hopes that will put the smack down on whoever did this.

"Hopefully, we'll get a quick resolution to this very, very soon," he said.

false false false

Up Next:

Sponsored Stories: false false false