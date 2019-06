- The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

Officials say Peter Lyle Looker was last seen by his family on June 16. He is suicidal and could possibly be driving his 2014 White Chevrolet Silverado with the South Carolina tag LXV495.

Looker is 57, five-foot-nine, weighing about 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Kays Drive in York.

Anyone with information on Looker's whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Department at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County 1-877-409-4321.