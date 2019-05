- A school bus driver has been suspended after an elementary school student was left on a locked bus.

A concerned viewer contacted FOX 46 saying the student was found in the bus lot of York School District One around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The child was reportedly there for about 40 minutes.

The district says they believe the student fell asleep on the bus, and the driver did do a final check of the bus to ensure that all students were off.

The driver parked in the bus lot adjacent to Cotton Belt Elementary School and locked the bus.

About 30 minutes later. an official says the student was seen standing at the front of the bus by another driver to had pulled into a nearby parking spot.

The other driver got the student out, took him to school, and contacted the transportation office.

The student's parents were notified, according to the district, and the student was checked for any symptoms of heat-related illness.

FOX 46 meteorologists say the temperature was in the upper seventies in York County around that time of day. The district says the student appeared fine, and went on to class.

District One says they have procedures in place requiring drivers to walk through the bus at the end of each route “to ensure that all students have exited before parking the bus.”

They say in this case, it appears that the driver failed to do so, and was therefore suspended. They’re continuing to investigate, and say appropriate action will be taken.

The school district also told FOX 46 they're not required by law to report an incident like this to police, so they did not.