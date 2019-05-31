< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410183935" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410183935" data-article-version="1.0">York County student found locked on bus, driver suspended</h1> </header> student found locked on bus, driver suspended"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410183935.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410183935");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410183935_410183080_158374"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410183935_410183080_158374";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410183080","video":"570060","title":"Driver%20suspended%20after%20York%20County%20student%20found%20locked%20on%20bus","caption":"A%20school%20bus%20driver%20has%20been%20suspended%20for%20leaving%20a%20student%20on%20a%20locked%20school%20bus.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F31%2FDriver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F31%2FDriver_suspended_after_York_County_student_found_570060_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653953160%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dd6de0i78XbWJ7gK-n5ob8l9N62o","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fyork-county-student-found-locked-on-bus-driver-suspended"}},"createDate":"May EDT EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410183935_410183080_158374",video:"570060",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520school%2520bus%2520driver%2520has%2520been%2520suspended%2520for%2520leaving%2520a%2520student%2520on%2520a%2520locked%2520school%2520bus.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_student_found_570060_1800.mp4?Expires=1653953160&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=d6de0i78XbWJ7gK-n5ob8l9N62o",eventLabel:"Driver%20suspended%20after%20York%20County%20student%20found%20locked%20on%20bus-410183080",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fyork-county-student-found-locked-on-bus-driver-suspended"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/york-county-student-found-locked-on-bus-driver-suspended">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410183935"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:26PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410183935-410183065" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A school bus driver has been suspended after an elementary school student was left on a locked bus.</p> <p>A concerned viewer contacted FOX 46 saying the student was found in the bus lot of York School District One around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The child was reportedly there for about 40 minutes.</p> <p>The district says they believe the student fell asleep on the bus, and the driver did do a final check of the bus to ensure that all students were off. </p> <p>The driver parked in the bus lot adjacent to Cotton Belt Elementary School and locked the bus. </p> <p>About 30 minutes later. an official says the student was seen standing at the front of the bus by another driver to had pulled into a nearby parking spot.</p> <p>The other driver got the student out, took him to school, and contacted the transportation office.</p> <p>The student's parents were notified, according to the district, and the student was checked for any symptoms of heat-related illness.</p> <p>FOX 46 meteorologists say the temperature was in the upper seventies in York County around that time of day. The district says the student appeared fine, and went on to class.</p> <p>District One says they have procedures in place requiring drivers to walk through the bus at the end of each route “to ensure that all students have exited before parking the bus.”</p> <p>They say in this case, it appears that the driver failed to do so, and was therefore suspended. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/church-van-stolen-from-chick-fil-a-parking-lot-during-fundraiser" title="Church van stolen from Chick-Fil-A parking lot during fundraiser" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Church_van_stolen_from_Chick_Fil_A_parki_0_7339276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Church_van_stolen_from_Chick_Fil_A_parki_0_7339276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Church_van_stolen_from_Chick_Fil_A_parki_0_7339276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Church_van_stolen_from_Chick_Fil_A_parki_0_7339276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Church_van_stolen_from_Chick_Fil_A_parki_0_7339276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A church van was stolen from a Chick-Fil-A parking lot, all while church members were out fundraising." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Church van stolen from Chick-Fil-A parking lot during fundraiser</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A church van was stolen from a Chick-Fil-A parking lot, all while church members were out fundraising.</p><p>"It's one thing to take a van, but it's another thing to steal a van from a church,” Pastor Bruce Little said. “You know, everything we get we get through donations. Everything we have someone has to give it to us and for someone to give us something and someone come along and take it from us just don't sit well with us.”</p><p>Little says they parked the Miracle House of Ministry church van in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot near Mount Holly-Huntersville Road Thursday morning. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-dead-after-drowning-in-west-charlotte-medic-says" title="1 dead after drowning in west Charlotte, Medic says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 dead after drowning in west Charlotte, Medic says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person has drowned in west Charlotte, according to Medic.</p><p>First responders were called to the scene off of Eagle Lake Drive Friday evening where a victim was pronounced dead at the scene. </p><p>No other information has been released at this time. FOX 46 is working to gather more details. Check back for updates on this breaking story. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" title="11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/11_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7339621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/11_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7339621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/11_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7339621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/11_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7339621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/11_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7339621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eleven people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eleven people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday.</p><p>The suspect is also dead, and six other people were injured, according to police.</p><p>According to police, the suspect opened fire indicriminately around 4 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/church-van-stolen-from-chick-fil-a-parking-lot-during-fundraiser"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Church_van_stolen_from_Chick_Fil_A_parki_0_7339276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Church_van_stolen_from_Chick_Fil_A_parki_0_20190531221207"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Church van stolen from Chick-Fil-A parking lot during fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/york-county-student-found-locked-on-bus-driver-suspended"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_20190531232602"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>York County student found locked on bus, driver suspended</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0531_00034_1559336107273-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/alert-slight-risk-for-thunderstorms-across-the-area-friday-afternoon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/WATCH_1559325556977_7335978_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WATCH_1559325556977.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alert: Slight risk for thunderstorms across the area Friday afternoon</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-after-drowning-in-south-charlotte-medic-says" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/04/08/police%20tape%20clean_1460150092437_1165515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1 dead after drowning in south Charlotte, Medic says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/york-county-student-found-locked-on-bus-driver-suspended" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Driver_suspended_after_York_County_stude_0_7339439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>York County student found locked on bus, driver suspended</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-in-custody-after-fight-breaks-out-at-south-providence-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/UnionCounty1_1559331269909_7337710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/UnionCounty1_1559331269909_7337710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/UnionCounty1_1559331269909_7337710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/UnionCounty1_1559331269909_7337710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/UnionCounty1_1559331269909_7337710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 in custody after fight breaks out at South Providence School</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/portion-of-i-77-to-open-tomorrow-officials-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/11/I-77-sign_1452515676095_708119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/11/I-77-sign_1452515676095_708119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/11/I-77-sign_1452515676095_708119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/11/I-77-sign_1452515676095_708119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/01/11/I-77-sign_1452515676095_708119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;File&#x20;Photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Portion of I-77 to open tomorrow, officials say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> 