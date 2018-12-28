York County woman charged after teen dies from alcohol consumption

- A York County teenager has died after she was provided with alcohol, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 3100 block of Chapman Circle in York around 11:30 a.m. where a 16-year-old girl was reportedly unconscious and not breathing. The teen never recovered and was pronounced dead.

"I'm heartbroken. It could have been anyone.” Evelyn, a local mother of three said.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that Kelly Nicole Hedrick, 28, gave the three teenagers the alcohol. She reportedly bought them three bottles of vodka.

Police have not indicated if there was a relationship between Hedrick and the teens, or if she was just selling liquor.

Evelyn a mother of three has a message for adults who think it's okay to let minors drink in private spaces.

"Wrong. Do not give them alcohol, don’t."

Hedrick is charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of transferring alcohol to minors. No charges have been filed directly relating to the death.

“This tragic death is the worst-case scenario and why we implore those who are more mature and of legal age to not provide alcohol to minors,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Hedrick was booked at the York County jail Thursday morning, and remains there under a nearly $10,000 bond.

"I think it’s horrible that a child had their life cut short, and the 28-year-old…ma’am I’m sorry because you'll have to live with this the rest of your life,” Evelyn said.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the York County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.