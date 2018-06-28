Man plotting to use shoe camera to take upskirt videos of women injured when camera battery explodes

A man who bought a shoe camera to take upskirt videos of women was injured when the camera's battery exploded, police said.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in a recent blog post that the 32-year-old man wanted to turn himself in to police.

Authorities said the camera's batter exploded before the man could take any videos, injuring that man's foot.

“The subject was counseled on his actions and released from the scene as no illicit video had been taken,” the chief said on his blog.