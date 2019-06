YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. - Two North Carolina men after facing charges of animal cruelty after investigators said they choked a dog to death using a belt.

Deputies in Yancey County said Dallas Blevins, 27, and Anthony Drew Elkins, 21, admitted to repeatedly choking a German shepherd dog until it passed out and ultimately died May 25, WLOS reported.

The family dog was going for some food Blevins' young daughter was eating when it bit the girl’s ear, WLOS reported.

When Blevins awoke, he searched for the dog with Elkins, his brother-in-law, WLOS reported. After they found the dog, Blevins removed his belt and the men spent about 20 to 30 minutes choking it.

The pair were arrested May 31 and charged with animal cruelty, according to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.