- An Asheville mother says her daughter who has Down's Syndrome and was living in Arizona is missing.

Lisa Downing said that her biological daughter, Sarah Jean Galloway, 38, was last seen at her home on March 21 in Picture Rock, Arizona. She was wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and rainbow unicorn shoes.

A Silver Alert was issued at the time.

Galloway was living with her adopted parents in Tuscon, Arizona and the local police in Arizona have been actively investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 520-351-4600

This article was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.