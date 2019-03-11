< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile%2Fif-basketball-is-not-your-thing-many-other-events-are-planned-for-acc-tournament-this-week width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394196778" data-article-version="1.0">If basketball is not your thing, many other events are planned for ACC Tournament this week</h1>  a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394196778_394341345_184514";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394341345","video":"543730","title":"Test%20your%20basketball%20knowledge","caption":"With%20the%202019%20New%20York%20Life%20ACC%20Men%27s%20Basketball%20Tournament%20in%20town%2C%20Good%20Day%20Charlotte%27s%20Page%20Fehling%20tests%20the%20community%27s%20basketball%20knowledge.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FTest_your_basketball_knowledge_0_6881301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FTest_your_basketball_knowledge_543730_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1646995666%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DFgmG-T5a3XyQ6LvoDCjxk9umelo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile%2Fif-basketball-is-not-your-thing-many-other-events-are-planned-for-acc-tournament-this-week"}},"createDate":"Mar 12 2019 06:47AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_394196778_394341345_184514",video:"543730",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/12/Test_your_basketball_knowledge_0_6881301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"With%2520the%25202019%2520New%2520York%2520Life%2520ACC%2520Men%2527s%2520Basketball%2520Tournament%2520in%2520town%252C%2520Good%2520Day%2520Charlotte%2527s%2520Page%2520Fehling%2520tests%2520the%2520community%2527s%2520basketball%2520knowledge.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/12/Test_your_basketball_knowledge_543730_1800.mp4?Expires=1646995666&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=FgmG-T5a3XyQ6LvoDCjxk9umelo",eventLabel:"Test%20your%20basketball%20knowledge-394341345",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile%2Fif-basketball-is-not-your-thing-many-other-events-are-planned-for-acc-tournament-this-week"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 46 Web Staff fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/11/GettyImages-151065567_1552323761458_6879277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=If basketball is not your thing, many other events are planned for ACC Tournament this week&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/11/GettyImages-151065567_1552323761458_6879277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/mobile/if-basketball-is-not-your-thing-many-other-events-are-planned-for-acc-tournament-this-week" data-title="If basketball is not your thing, many other events are planned for ACC Tournament this week" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/mobile/if-basketball-is-not-your-thing-many-other-events-are-planned-for-acc-tournament-this-week" addthis:title="If basketball is not your thing, many other events are planned for ACC Tournament this week"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var Posted Mar 11 2019 12:21PM EDT
Video Posted Mar 12 2019 06:47AM EDT
Updated Mar 12 2019 07:24AM EDT class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/11/GettyImages-151065567_1552323761458_6879277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/11/GettyImages-151065567_1552323761458_6879277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>The 2019 New York Life ACC Men's Basketball Tournament begins in Charlotte Tuesday at Noon with Wake Forest in action. (Getty)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394196778-394204377" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/11/GettyImages-151065567_1552323761458_6879277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>The 2019 New York Life ACC Men's Basketball Tournament begins in Charlotte Tuesday at Noon with Wake Forest in action. (Getty)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394196778" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>With the 2019 New York Life ACC Men's Basketball Tournament set to get underway in Charlotte today, there are plenty of festivities in the community, many of them free. Here are some options:</p><p><strong>Sidewalk Art</strong></p> <ul> <li>New this year, the ACC has placed Mascot sidewalk art in various locations around Uptown Charlotte for fans to “Find All Four”. The complete display of artwork will also be featured on the Spectrum Center Plaza.</li> </ul> <p><strong>Discovery Place</strong></p> <ul> <li>Select mascots of the ACC’s 15 teams will interact with hundreds of children attending field trips at the Museum. <ul> <li>Tuesday, March 12, 9-10 a.m.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <p><strong>Charlotte Douglas Airport</strong></p> <ul> <li>Select mascots of the ACC’s 15 teams will appear and interact with guests around the airport</li> <li>Date/Time: <ul> <li>Tuesday, March 12, 4-6 p.m.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <p><strong><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__promotions.theacc.com_2019-2Dnew-2Dyork-2Dlife-2Dacc-2Dtournament-2Dbaby-2Drace_&d=DwMFAg&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=bpt5uR3Lw41f_7ZAlt2QXRMUiAH1nhwoCF5joRmBXMw&m=o02Z94VxBGow6QvYCqxJ-q6k2-3n2WHAXC3kCjQ10JU&s=b4MUADWDZCSdBvLg4zwhGOwCC1AnWiS-Dc4_bxTk4To&e=">Baby Race</a></strong></p> <ul> <li>Contestants between 6-12 months old will participate in a crawling race at halftime of the 7 PM game. Contestants have been pre-selected at random. <ul> <li>Tuesday, March 12 at Spectrum Center</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <p>Mascots at The Square</p> <ul> <li>Select mascots of the ACC’s 15 teams will position themselves at Trade St. and Tryon St. over the lunch hour to interact with pedestrians <ul> <li>Wednesday, March 13, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <p><strong>Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte Visit</strong></p> <ul> <li>Select mascots of the ACC’s 15 teams will visit families at the Ronald McDonald House <ul> <li>Wednesday, March 13, 4 p.m.</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <p><strong>Skip Prosser Student-Athlete Award</strong></p> <ul> <li>Luke Maye (UNC) will accept his second consecutive scholar-athlete award prior to tipoff of UNC’s first tournament game <ul> <li>Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center</li> </ul> </li> </ul> <p><strong>RELATED</strong></p> <ul> <li><a 