- It’s the type of news that would be heartbreaking for any family.

"This week, I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer,” Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek told his millions of viewers and fans in a video on Wednesday.

For someone who has come into millions of homes every night for the last 35 years it's especially tough.

Alex Trebek's diagnosis is among the most serious, and deadliest.

"The basic chemotherapy was not going to work and at that point that was all, pretty much, that there was,” said Gordon Chamberlain, a pancreatic cancer patient.

Chamberlain says he was right in Trebek's shoes when he was diagnosed a year ago. Pancreatic cancer isn't normally discovered until it reaches an advanced stage, when it’s already spread to other parts of the body.

"I was already stage four and it had metastasized into my liver and lungs,” Chamberlain said.

Trebek says his diagnosis came earlier this week-- he’s just at the beginning stages of dealing with the disease.

"The five-year survival in 2018 was about seven to eight percent. That`s one of the worst survival rates for any type of cancer," Conan Kinsey with the Huntsman Cancer Institute said.

Trebeck does have options in treatment. The institute, based in Utah, is testing out a new treatment right now, combining pills for malaria and melanoma. It's an option Chamberlain is on right now.

"It's given me a lot more hope for the future,” Chamberlain said.

As Trebek figures out what's next he's asking for love and support.

"So, help me. Keep the faith, and we'll win. We'll get it done,” he said.