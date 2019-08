- Katherine Johnson, a retired NASA mathematician of "Hidden Figures" fame, turned 101 Monday, Aug. 26, according to space.com.

Johnson was a math whiz who joined NASA's predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics in 1953. At the time, the Langley, Virginia, officer was still segregated and Johnson worked in the West Computing section with other black women.

During her first years with the agency, she focused on analyzing data from flight tests and plane crashes.

According to space.com, in the late 1950s, the Soviet Union pushed ahead on spaceflight and the U.S. hurried to keep up. NACA became NASA and Johnson's focus turned to orbital challenges. She calculated the path of Alan Shepard's historic 1961 flight when he became the first American to reach space and she verified calculations a computer had made for John Glenn's equally historic first orbital mission.

