A vehicle has struck several band members marching in the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade. Multiple people are being attended to on the street in Gulf Shores.

LIVE LOOK AT THE SCENE

The city of Gulf Shores has canceled the Mardi Gras parade.

A parent told FOX10 News the injured parties are members of the Gulf Shores High School Band.

U.S. Highway 59 in the immediate area is closed while the injured are receiving emergency attention.