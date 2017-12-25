NC swim coach accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl he coached

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police say a swim coach in North Carolina has been arrested after having sex with a 15-year-old girl he was coaching.

Raleigh Police said 43-year-old Nathan Weddle is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of statutory rape.

Media reports say that arrest warrants against Weddle show he had sex with the girl last summer.

Weddle's bond was set at $5 million and he was ordered to give a DNA sample.

Weddle's lawyer, Anna Smith Felts, says he is working with prosecutors and has done whatever they asked so far.

Weddle is the coach of Capital Area Swim Team.

