North Carolina sues pharmaceutical over opioid scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina state government lawyers are suing a pharmaceutical company whose former leaders face criminal charges related to an alleged nationwide bribery scheme involving a powerful opioid.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced an unfair trade lawsuit Thursday that he filed in Wake County court against Arizona-based Insys Therapeutics for a marketing campaign he says rewarded doctors who prescribed the drug Subsys.

The drug is approved only for cancer patients dealing with extreme bouts of pain. The lawsuit alleges Insys officials gave financial inducements to physicians who prescribed Subsys to non-cancer patients and sponsored presentations in Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem to expand use. The lawsuit also accuses the company of misleading insurers about the drug.

Federal prosecutors indicted the company's founder in the fall, while former executives face trial next year.