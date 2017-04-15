< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Foh-baby-april-the-giraffe-is-about-to-give-birth-again-1 width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story394567303" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394567303" data-article-version="1.0">Oh, baby: April the Giraffe is about to give birth again</h1> </header> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 05:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 06:06AM EDT</span></p> (AP)</strong> - No twitch of her tail or bulge in her backside goes unremarked as April the Giraffe once again prepares to deliver a calf before an enthralled YouTube audience.</p><p>Jordan Patch of <a href="https://www.facebook.com/AnimalAdventurePark/">Animal Adventure Park</a> in Harpursville, New York, announced in a March 6 Facebook post that the delivery was "imminent." Tens of thousands of fans have been tuned into April's livestream since then, posting a constant stream of comments.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/confirmed-april-the-giraffe-is-pregnant-again">Confirmed: April the giraffe is pregnant - again</a></strong></p><p>Patch said Tuesday that April's voracious appetite, full udders and swelling backside are all signs she'll deliver soon.</p><p>April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri. That came as a surprise for the small zoo 130 miles northwest of New York City.</p><p>April's progress can be followed at <a href="https://www.aprilthegiraffe.com/">aprilthegiraffe.com</a></p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3E5odkrfvFA" width="560">
