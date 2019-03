- No twitch of her tail or bulge in her backside goes unremarked as April the Giraffe once again prepares to deliver a calf before an enthralled YouTube audience.

Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced in a March 6 Facebook post that the delivery was "imminent." Tens of thousands of fans have been tuned into April's livestream since then, posting a constant stream of comments.

Patch said Tuesday that April's voracious appetite, full udders and swelling backside are all signs she'll deliver soon.

April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri. That came as a surprise for the small zoo 130 miles northwest of New York City.

April's progress can be followed at aprilthegiraffe.com