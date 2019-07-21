< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419828949" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419828949" data-article-version="1.0">Organs and tissue from NC father killed in 'freak accident' at beach could change 75 lives</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-419828949" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Organs and tissue from NC father killed in 'freak accident' at beach could change 75 lives&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/organs-and-tissue-from-nc-father-killed-in-freak-accident-at-beach-could-change-75-lives" data-title="Organs and tissue from NC father killed in 'freak accident' at beach could change 75 lives" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/organs-and-tissue-from-nc-father-killed-in-freak-accident-at-beach-could-change-75-lives" addthis:title="Organs and tissue from NC father killed in 'freak accident' at beach could change 75 lives"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419828949.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419828949");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419828949-419438297"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lee Dingle, 37, of Raleigh died after sustaining a serious injury when he was struck by a wave in Oak Island, N.C., on Friday.(Credit:&nbsp;Atlas Engineering, Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Lee Dingle, 37, of Raleigh died after sustaining a serious injury when he was struck by a wave in Oak Island, N.C., on Friday.(Credit: Atlas Engineering, Inc.)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419828949-419438297" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/21/Lee-Dingle-2_1563733272682_7537842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lee Dingle, 37, of Raleigh died after sustaining a serious injury when he was struck by a wave in Oak Island, N.C., on Friday.(Credit:&nbsp;Atlas Engineering, Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Lee Dingle, 37, of Raleigh died after sustaining a serious injury when he was struck by a wave in Oak Island, N.C., on Friday.(Credit: Atlas Engineering, Inc.)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/organs-and-tissue-from-nc-father-killed-in-freak-accident-at-beach-could-change-75-lives">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419828949" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>OAK ISLAND, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The lives of up to 75 people could be forever changed from the organs and tissue of a North Carolina man who died in a freak accident at Oak Island beach last week.</p> <p>Lee Dingle, 37, was in the ocean playing with his children when a <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/father-of-6-dies-in-freak-accident-on-oak-island">wave pushed his head</a> to the ground and broke his neck.</p> <p>"Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids [Friday], and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck," said Dingle's wife, Shannon.</p> <p>After breaking his neck, the 37-year-old's throat swelled, depriving his brain of oxygen.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/father-of-6-dies-in-freak-accident-on-oak-island" target="_blank">FATHER OF SIX DIES IN FREAK ACCIDENT ON OAK ISLAND</a></strong></p> <p>Chuck Heald, a spokesperson for Carolina Donor Services, told FOX 46 that a donor has the potential to help up to as many as 75 people through their donated organs and tissues.</p> <p>"Though Mr. Dingle is gone, he will live on as a hero to those people whose lives are forever changed by his organs and tissues," Heald told FOX 46.</p> <p>Dingle is survived by his wife and their six children. A GoFundMe page soliciting money for the family had raised more than $249,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.</p> <p><em>This story was reported on from Charlotte, N.C.  