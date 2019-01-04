Patient in vegetative state gives birth, sex abuse investigation underway: report

- A woman who has been in a vegetative state since she nearly drowned 10 years ago has reportedly given birth to a baby last month, prompting a sex abuse investigation at the Phoenix-area nursing facility, AZ Family reported.

The baby was born on Dec. 29 and is doing well, according to the report. The woman is reportedly a patient at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. A source familiar with the situation told AZ Family that "none of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth."

"From what I’ve been told she was moaning. And they didn’t know what was wrong with her," the source said.

The source told AZ Family that the patient required constant care and that many people had access to her room.

